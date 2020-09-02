Upcoming Step Up For Heroes event will have new look, same mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People will soon be taking steps once again to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

“We put it on to remember them,” Sioux Falls Firefighters Association Secretary/Treasurer Mark Olson said.

The Sioux Falls Firefighters Association’s Step Up for Heroes memorial climb is set for the evening of September 11th.

“Usually the event takes place at Howard Wood Field, but this year it will have a different look.

“We’re doing it at Great Bear to promote social distancing and having that open-air environment where people can climb and keep the space away from each other,” Olson said.

Every dollar raised will go toward helping people in need.

“As firefighters, we have the unique opportunity of seeing people when they’re at their worst, and sometimes those people don’t have a good way to recover, so if they have a broken-down vehicle, maybe don’t have a bed to sleep in, if they’re struggling in any way, we can help them out,” Olson said.

Even though people will be climbing a hill and not stairs, the mission of this event isn’t changing.

“If you want to serve your community, this is a great way to do that and then also take part in something bigger as far as September 11th and remembering those that are fallen,” Olson said.

The evening will also include an opening ceremony and memorial service, which can be viewed online.

To find out what else is in store and to register, click here.