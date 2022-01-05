Upcoming event to help fight period poverty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people don’t think twice about buying basic items for their everyday life, but that’s not the case for everyone.

The Pad Party is gearing up for its annual product drive.

This month, the group will be gathering pads, tampons, and incontinence products.

The items will be delivered to the Banquet to be given to people in need.

“In the last five years we’ve been able to stock The Banquet with enough product for an entire year,” Pad Party co-organizer Brienne Maner said.

New this year, the Pad Party is partnering with the Promising Futures Fund, an organization that supports students in schools with high rates of poverty in the Sioux Falls School District.

Money raised will help supply schools with menstrual products.

“I don’t think the community of Sioux Falls realizes how many families are struggling financially to the extent that they are struggling financially, and the more awareness we can bring to this the better we are,” Promising Futures Fund board member and co-founder Jan Nicolay said.

“This year especially with inflation happening we know that the choice between buying groceries and buying feminine products for yourself, you might choose to not buy those products and we want to try to fill that gap as much as we can, especially in a year where we’re seeing a lot of inflation,” Maner said.

The group will be collecting the products at Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom in Sioux Falls on MLK Day, which is January 17th.

The event runs from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can bring your donations to one of several drop-off locations in Sioux Falls starting January 10th-January 16th.

Waterbury Heating and Cooling – 1401 E. Sioux Street

Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom – 2101 W. 41st Street

Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

Downtown Miller Funeral Home – 507 S. Main Avenue

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing – 431 N. Phillips Avenue

You can also donate money through the Promising Futures Fund.