Upcoming conversation series at Sioux Falls church aimed at “getting real about race”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event aimed at having conversations about race is coming to a Sioux Falls church next month.

Tajuan Jackson is the pastor of Deeper Wells Church Family in Sioux Falls, but next month, he’ll be taking part in a series of discussions at Church at the Gate in Sioux Falls.

The goal of the weekly event? Having real conversations about race.

“The thing about it is we have these conversations in the Black community. Maybe now, I guess I use the term white community, may start entering into this conversation again, but this has been a present reality of what people of color have dealt with for a long time,” Deeper Wells Church Family Pastor Tajuan Jackson said.

Robin Duncan is facilitating the series called “Under Our Skin-Getting Real About Race,” which is inspired by a book.

“What we get to do is identify what the problem really is because we can get all concerned about what’s going on in Minneapolis, but now we need to define that for the context that we live, like right here in Sioux Falls,” Conversation Leader Robin Duncan said.

While the event is happening at Church at the Gate, anyone is welcome to attend.

“This is for people of faith or no faith. This is for anyone who would like to come and be part of the conversation. Because we’re Christians it will be presented from a Christian standpoint. In other words, based on the teachings of Jesus and the love of Jesus, but it is not for Christians only. It is for anyone who wants to move forward in race relations in a way that brings more equality and justice,” Church at the Gate Pastor Brent Parker said.

“These conversations are extremely important because this is something we can’t avoid anymore, and if we want to be a community that’s embracing, I think it’s important for us to rise to the occasion of this moment,” Jackson said.

The conversations are happening every Wednesday night in September starting at 6:30 in the evening.

While registration is free, participants are encouraged to buy the book, which will be part of the conversations.

Click here to sign up and purchase the book.