Up to two hour wait times for Minnehaha County Treasurer’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve bought a new vehicle recently and need to get licensing figured out with the Minnehaha County Treasurer’s Office, you might want to be prepared for a long wait outside the building.

Ever since the Minnehaha County Administration Building reopened, people have been experiencing long lines and wait time that could be up to two hours. However, today people in line have said that the line seems to be moving a little quicker.

“I’ve heard that they’ve been longer than this, so I was like, ‘well, I’ll let it, I’ll wait for a little while and come in when it’s a bit more, you know, go down,” Richelle Wendt said.

“I’ve been driving by, I see them and I’m like, do I want to or do I not want to? But, might as well get it done sooner than later,” Joe Croal said.

Jean Bender, the chair of the Minnehaha County Commission, says people in line are waiting to get help from the Treasurer’s Office.

“Our building was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic for quite some time. During that time, the Treasurer’s Office was still able to do business via phone or through the mail. But there was a pent up demand and some people just like to do business in person,” Bender said.

Bender says June is typically a busy month for the Treasurer’s Office as people tend to get new vehicles during this time of year.

“And a lot of the business, from what I understand, is related to licensing, new boats, cars, trailers, that kind of thing,” Bender said.

Richelle Wendt and Joe Croal had both been waiting in line just about an hour already when I talked to them. They have some advice for anyone who needs to come to the county administration building.

“Just bring a chair. And bring a hat and stuff and drink,” Wendt said.

“Just make sure you have the right papers, why stand in line for nothing,” Croal said.

Now, if you’d like to avoid the long lines and wait time, there are some services offered by the county that you can do online.

Bender says if you just need to renew your tags, you can do those at certain kiosks in the city.