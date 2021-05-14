Unwanted subject call ends in deputy-involved shooting

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting near the intersection of Radar Hill Road and Morris Lane Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 3:25 p.m. Friday, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call to remove an intoxicated and “out-of-control” family member from a residence in Rapid Valley.

When officers arrived they were met with a man carrying a long gun. The man pointed the gun in the direction of people on scene and ignore commands to drop the gun, authorities said. A deputy-involved occurred and the man died from injuries. No bystanders or law enforcement were injured.

Following the shooting the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office turned over the scene to South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and Rapid City police officers.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.