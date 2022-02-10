BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — If you have an appetite for wild game, we just might have your dinner plans for Saturday.

Volunteers are prepping food and testing recipes for Saturday’s wild game feed in Brandon. This year’s menu includes everything from alligator to oyster stew.

“It’s a lot of normal stuff too. We’re talking pheasant and goose and duck, elk, we even have some pork and hot dogs for the kids,” Volunteer Jill Meier said.

“A lot of fish. We’ll probably go through 50 or 60 pounds of fish,” Volunteer Harry Buck said.

Harry Buck is a longtime volunteer. The wild game feed got its start in 1984 and is named after event founder, Ed Polzine, who died of cancer in 1999.

“After he passed away we decided we ought to just go ahead and continue to have the wild game feed and do it in memory of him,” Buck said.

The annual feed serves as a fundraiser for a variety of local causes, with a focus on kids and cancer.

“Unfortunately there’s kids in our community, and adults too, that have been diagnosed with cancer or other illnesses and life impacting events,” Meier said.

“When a need arises we donate some money to the cause,” Buck said.

Buck says the wild game feed has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the decades, and always falls on a specific Saturday.

“The night before the Super Bowl is when we started it and we’ve done it the night before the Super Bowl every year since,” Harry Buck said.

Allowing you to kick off the weekend with a unique meal…

“I hope your mouths are watering (laugh),” Meier said.

…and help beat cancer.

“Have some fun and contribute to a good cause and enjoy the meal,” Buck said.

The Wild Game Feed is Saturday night at the VFW in Brandon, and is a free will offering. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. with an auction to follow at 7 p.m.