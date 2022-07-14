SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story.

Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.

He may be with his non-custodial mother Haley Shay Lakota.

Poor Thunder is one of several young children who are missing in the state.

As of today, there are ten children in South Dakota’s Missing Persons clearinghouse who disappeared when they were under the age of three.

In many cases, authorities don’t even have a picture of the missing kids.

One of those children is Tarron Marshall who disappeared from the Rosebud Reservation when he was one. He’s now seven years old.

Jacoby Lawrence is also on the list. He was one when he disappeared from the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in 2018. He’s now four years old.

Some of the missing children are still babies.

Joann Hoof hasn’t been since the end of April. She was just two days old when she was taken from the Pine Ridge Reservation. There are reports that it may be a custody issue.

Heres a full list of children who when missing under the age of 3 in South Dakota:

MARY COTTIER Missing Since 8/17/2021

Age Missing: 3

Age Current: 4

GERALD COTTIER JR. Missing Since 8/17/2021

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 2

Agency: Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-867-5111

AUTUMN HENRY Missing Since 11/6/2021

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 1

KAIN HENRY Missing Since 11/6/2021

Age missing: 2

Age Current: 3

Agency: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-964-4567

JOANN HOOF Missing Since 4/29/2022

Age missing: 0

Age Current: 0

Agency: Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-867-5111

JACOBY LAWRENCE Missing Since 12/26/2018

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 4

Agency: Cheyenne River Sioux Falls Tribal PD

Phone: 605-964-4567

TARRON MARSHALL Missing Since 6/1/2016

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 7

Agency: Rosebud Sioux Tribal Police Dept

Phone: 605-867-5111

KURTIS MERRIWEATHER WARNER Missing Since 12/9/2019

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 3

Agency: Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-867-5111

CRYSTALINA MOUSSEAU Missing Since 2/29/2016

Age Missing: 1

Age Current: 8

Agency: Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-867-5111

LELAND POOR THUNDER Missing Since 7/4/2022

Age Missing: 0

Age Current: 1

Agency: Pine Ridge Oglala Sioux Tribal PD

Phone: 605-867-5111