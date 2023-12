SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Box Elder man – with a lengthy criminal history – is back behind bars; this time he is facing child pornography charges.

Federal court documents, unsealed Tuesday, accuse 30-year-old Jeffrey Sipe of convincing a juvenile to engage in sexually explicit conduct to make pornography.

Sipe is currently on active parole for a 2018 burglary in Pennington County.