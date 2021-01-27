Unlocked car thefts continue through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police continue to urge people to lock your cars and to take valuables with you. This comes as officers investigate more reports of people stealing items out of cars.

“We have large numbers of thefts that happen from unlocked cars and it’s just too easy for anybody to walk along, check a handle, and if it’s open they’ll take anything of value. Sometimes its changes, it might be sunglasses, it might be a car charger, they’re just completely random things.” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says these types of thefts are very difficult to solve.

