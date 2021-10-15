Unknown man enters SDSU dorm room, University Police Department warns of ongoing threat

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway on the South Dakota State University campus following a report that an unknown man entered a dorm room where two female residents were sleeping.

An alert sent to students says the man got into the secured room in Caldwell Hall around 4:45 a.m. Thursday by going through an unlocked and unoccupied adjacent room. One of the women woke up after being touched by the man; he took off when she shined a light on him.

The man is described as a white man approximately 5’8” to 5’10” with a stocky build and blonde hair. He was wearing a dark ball cap, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The University Police Department is seeking information about the man and his whereabouts as they believe there is potential for an ongoing threat.

UPD can be contacted at 605-688-5117.

The email sent to students says South Dakota State University issues crime alerts in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about reported crime on and around campus.

Victims of any form of sexual harassment, which includes sex offenses and sexual assault, are able to get confidential assistance from SDSU Counseling Services by calling 605-688-6146. Additional university and community resources are listed on the Office of Safety and Security website.