University wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:20 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 05:20 AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.
    
An Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.
    
They have not been charged.
    
Jail records show Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.
    
Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of the season by a respected rankings service. Martinez was a transfer from Fresno City College.
    
The Athletics Department says they've been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.

