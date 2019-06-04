University of Wyoming president to take job in South Dakota

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – Outgoing University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols will become president of a South Dakota university.
    
The Laramie Boomerang reports Nichols will begin work as president of Black Hills State University on July 1, one day after her contract expires in Wyoming.
    
A statement by Black Hills State Monday says Nichols will serve as president in “a temporary capacity” while a national search is conducted for a permanent president at the school in Spearfish, 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the Wyoming border.
    
Nichols is a native of Colman, South Dakota, and spent two decades as an administrator at South Dakota State University before becoming the University of Wyoming’s first female president in 2016.
    
In a May 24 interview, Nichols did not indicate she intended to immediately take another presidential position.
    

