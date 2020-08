VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota’s law school will have a new name moving forward.

On Monday, the school announced South Dakota’s only law school will be named University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. The name change comes with a $12.5 million donation from T. Denny Sanford who is a friend and colleague of Sioux Falls lawyer David Knudson.

