University of South Dakota announces new Director of National Music Museum

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Dwight Vaught has been named the director of the National Music Museum (NMM).

Vaught will start in his new position December 27, and according to a news release announcing his hiring, is looking forward to leading the museum into its next chapter as a landmark of American music.

I am pleased to have been selected as the director of the National Music Museum. As a native North Dakotan, it is a pleasure to return to the region after devoting the past 20 years to leading arts organizations throughout the country. I have been aware of the NMM as a unique entity almost since its inception, and the opportunity to play a role in its future as the director – now nearly 50 years later – is a humbling honor. Dwight Vaught

Bruce Kelley, dean of the College of Fine Arts said in the release that he was excited to bring Dwight into their leadership team. “Mr. Vaught combines energy and a passion for the arts with a substantial background in music and non-profit administration,” said Kelley.

The NMM recently opened its new Lillibridge Wing to the public, which includes the Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall, the Groves Gallery for Special Exhibitions, the Wohlenberg Administrative Suite and a museum store.

The National Music Museum located on the campus of the University of South Dakota houses one of the world’s finest collection of musical instruments, with some 15,000 items in its holdings.