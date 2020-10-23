University of Sioux Falls students halfway through fall semester

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at the University of Sioux Falls have made it halfway through the fall semester and now plans are already underway for how the interim and spring semester will look.

This year college students have had to adjust across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diana Rivera is a junior at USF and says this year has looked different.

“We have an online class, a remote class, a hybrid class, and then an on ground, I was fortunate enough to have a good mix of everything, on ground is just like normal, you go to class, and then hybrid it’s some days you do go, some days it’s on zoom, so classes can be split and there’s not a lot of students in one classroom, and then remote is just like me and you right now, zoom,” student, Diana Rivera said.

President of USF, Brett Bradfield says the university has a COVID-19 response team that meets daily.

Overall he says there’s been good cooperation from everyone on campus.

“We are a masked campus and I am very pleased and proud to say that our students have accepted that in extraordinary ways that have helped us manage things as well as our faculty and staff,” USF president, Brett Bradfield said.

The fall semester ends November 24. And the university already has plans in place for how to finish out the school year.

“Our interim session that takes place in January then, we moved that as part of that same decision to a fully online venue, and then we will return to the spring in early February for our spring semester in the same functioning modalities that we are currently doing,” Bradfield said.

Students, including Rivera are just glad to be back and look forward to the rest of the year.

“For the most part, all of us want to be here and so if we have to follow minimal rules that aren’t that hard to follow, we are going to follow them,” Rivera said.

Bradfield says the university will be shortening spring break and the spring semester will end one week earlier than usual. They are still trying to figure out exactly how commencement will look for graduates.