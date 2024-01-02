SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a nail-biting win Monday night, former University of Sioux Falls head football coach and Milbank native, Kalen DeBoer, led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game.

University of Sioux Falls senior athletic administrator and former USF and Sioux Falls Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown, Jr. has experienced plenty of pride during Washington’s college football playoff run.

“It’s just great. You’re rooting for your homegrown son. I think everyone’s excited,” USF senior athletic administrator Ken ‘SID’ Kortemeyer said.

“Just super proud of him. I messaged him quite a bit, especially this year. Job’s not done, one more, we got a couple more to go. It’s just really cool, and to feel the sense of happiness that we have for him out in Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Just proud that I got to be a part of the journey,” former USF quarterback Lorenzo Brown, Jr. said.

Brown won two national championships with DeBoer and says he had a lasting impact on him.

“He’s just a real guy. He’s a father figure for me, and a lot of guys took that after Coach Young. He’s just well-prepared week in and week out. He just knows football and has a good coaching staff with him, and it was really fun to play for him,” Brown, Jr. said.

And those who were with DeBoer at USF are not surprised to see his current success.

“You underestimate them at your own peril, and he just has such unity among his staff and players that he had here. He developed it here and refined it at other places. Now, you see a true man of his station of what team is about,” Kortemeyer said.

DeBoer and the Washington Huskies will take on the number-one ranked Michigan Wolverines on January 8 at 6:30 p.m.