Uniting fun and work experience through the ‘South Dakota Week of Work’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This ‘Week of Work’ was created in early 2020 by Governor Kristi Noem. Its goal is to introduce students to career opportunities right here in South Dakota.

Lincoln High Sophomore Tristan Halverson is learning a lot in his first year of welding.

“There’s three machines: the oxy-fuel, which is a torch, SMAW, stick, and metal, that’s an electrode – that’s an electric welder, and GMAW, which is wire-feed, Gas Metal Arc Welding,” Halverson said.

During the annual South Dakota Week of Work, he’s also learning some real-world experience.

“We’ve been doing… it’s kind of a welding competition, is what our teacher calls it,” Halverson said.

The competition is sponsored by Marmen Energy. It’s open to all welding students across Sioux Falls public high schools – including the CTE Academy and Southeast Tech.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to compete and to and also see the world of work through education and then into employment,” CTE Academy Principal Don Ryswyk said.

Principal of the CTE Academy Don Ryswyk said they didn’t have the contest last year because of COVID-19, but are holding this year’s virtually. Students were given 6 pieces of metal to weld.

“They have to do T-welds, plate welds, and a round weld,” Ryswyk said.

“It was pretty fun; it was kind of a time crunch learning all of the different machines – we also had to learn different machines and the joints on all of them,” Halverson said.

On Thursday, the pieces will be judged by professionals who work at Marmen Energy. It’s an experience that will last beyond high school.

“What’s really fun is that it’s a way to recognize students that don’t always get recognized,” Ryswyk said.

​The award ceremony will air virtually on Friday to the schools.