The United Way of the Sioux Empire is celebrating a successful fundraising campaign.

The organization exceeded its goal for 2020… raising more than $10,080,000, $10,000 more than its goal. The money will go to help 85 different agencies in the area.

“A community our size usually raises about $1.7 million we’re over $10 million, it just shows you how our community pulls together and they care about our neighbors.”

The United Way has reached its goal 25 years in a row.