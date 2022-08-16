SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider.

United Childcare and Preschool, run by Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.

“Parents, staff, other stakeholders and the two churches where services have been provided were informed today of the decision,” a news release on the closing said. “Staff will continue to work with children and be paid through the end of September, with retention pay and other incentives available for those who choose to remain through the end of service provision.”

Management staff have been asked to serve through October 31 to help staff and parents. You can view the news release below.

Jim Gray, United Childcare and Preschool, Inc. Board President, cited the child care crisis in South Dakota as well as stable leadership has the most pressing need. Gray said getting a professional child care provider at an affordable cost was “a critical challenge.”

“We are saddened that we are not able to see any other path forward at this time,” Gray said in a news release. “The delivery of child care services by the organization is simply not of a scope and size to be sustainable under the current nonprofit corporation model.”

Families needing assistance to find care will be provided support by United Childcare and Preschool leaders, the release states. Families currently receiving child care services from United Childcare and Preschool have been encouraged to call the 211 Helpline Center to ask about other child care options.