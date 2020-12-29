Unique military honors for a Sioux Falls veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Cutting through the chilly air earlier today were the sounds of a gun salute and Taps ringing through Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

On December 7th, Doris Ruth Moore passed away at the age of 96. Her family describes her as a ‘spitfire.’

“She was an amazing person. She was the matriarch of our family, we’ve got four generations here today to celebrate her and her memory. She was patriotic, she always said she bled red, white and blue. She loved her country and she loved her family,” Moore’s granddaughter Shannon Rodrigue said.

She enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at the age of 20. Though she lived many places throughout her lifetime, Moore’s last home was in Sioux Falls. Tonight she was honored for her service.

“I thought it would be an honor to honor this lady for her service and in the Coast Guard. I grew up in New Orleans, so there were Coast Guard all over the place down there because it’s a seaport. Up here, there are only a handful of Coast Guard veterans, but they need to be cited and honored,” Coast Guard veteran Doug Starr said.

Moore was also unique in that she was a woman who served in WWII. She worked in the Intelligence Department in Washington, D.C. during the war.

“We’re so grateful to them for coming out in the freezing cold snow and, you know, we have so much respect for them for doing this and giving her the military honor she deserved,” Rodrigue said.

“It’s one of them things that we want to do and we enjoy doing, don’t make any difference what the weather is. We’re there,” Honor Guard Commander Bill Peters said.

A somber celebration for a life well-loved.

“Like I said, she bled red, white and blue, so it would mean everything to her and so it means everything to us,” Rodrigue said.

Peters says they honor over 100 veterans a year.