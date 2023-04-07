SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (April 7, 10:51 a.m.) – Union Pacific has provided an update regarding a train derailment that happened on Floyd Boulevard.

According to a release from Union Pacific, the train cars were rerailed Friday morning and they are currently working on repairs.

The release also said that Floyd Boulevard has been reopened. 28th Street will be remaining closed for a few days as Union Pacific continues their repair work.

The incident is still being investigated.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the road closure is causing the community, but Union Pacific is committed to repairing the damage,” Union Pacific said.

PREVIOUS (April 6, 7:35 p.m.) — Crews are working to rerail cars after train cars derailed partially onto Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday night.

The incident took place around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street.

Officials told KCAU that they believe the train cars are empty. Officials also said they are not sure of the cause of the derailment.

Union Pacific told KCAU 9 that about a dozen rail cars derailed upright. They added that there were no injuries and the any contents in the rail cars were not released.

Crews with Union Pacific are working to rerail the cars, and an investigation is underway.