Sibley train derailment: Union Pacific says derailed cars carrying Hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt

Update at 12:05 p.m.

SIBLEY, Iowa (KELO/KCAU) – The investigation into a train derailment is underway in northwest Iowa.

Several cars went off the tracks on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of some Sibley neighborhoods, while crews work to clean up hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt from the impacted cars.

A Union Pacific spokesperson says 47 cars derailed in the incident. As of noon on Monday, the fire was still burning at the scene. Railroad employees are working with local emergency crews to put the fire out and come up with a plan to remove the rail cars.

The voluntary evacuation order remains in place for part of Sibley.

Update at 10:25 a.m.

Officials with Union Pacific said emergency crews worked throughout the night in response to a train derailment near Sibley, Iowa.

The company says impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt.

Their next focus is preparing a plan to fight the fire and start removing the rail cars.

Union Pacific’s Hazmat team is on the scene and a boom is in place in Otter Creek. No injuries have been reported.

A voluntary evacuation order remains in place, as ordered by Iowa Emergency Management officials.

The cause remains under investigation.

Update at 8:47 a.m.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced people can return to home in some parts of Sibley following a train derailment and fire.

According to a Facebook post, officials have highlighted an area of a map that are still under evacuation.

Photo Courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District said they will open on a late schedule day, and the west part of town will be closed off.

On Sunday afternoon, a train derailed near Sibley, and emergency crews evacuated a two-and-a-half-mile radius around the derailment due to the worry of toxic substances in the air.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says several area agencies responded including O’Brien County, Buena Vista County, Sibley, Ocheyedan, Melvin, Sheldon, Little Rock, and Ashton.