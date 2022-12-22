SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One Sioux Falls organization is opening its doors to the community on Christmas Day to make sure no one has to spend the holiday alone.

The Union Gospel Mission is just about ready to welcome hundreds of people for its Christmas Day celebration.

“I believe we’ve been doing it for over 40 years, I’ve been doing it the last four years I’ve been here,” CEO, Eric Weber said.

On Sunday they will be having three different prayer and meals services, along with toy distributions. They’re expecting over 1,000 people.

There will also be a clothing distribution.

“We will walk them through here, they will get a pillowcase, hoodies, jackets, gloves, socks, underwear, all the necessities, hygenie kits,” Weber said.

To make this happen, they’re also in need of volunteers.

“Typically for each meal we need about 20-30 volunteers for each time slot,” communication and marketing director, Elly Heckel said. “For the toy and clothing distribution, anywhere from 50 to 100 volunteers is a good number for the entire day but also as many volunteers we can have throughout the three different times the better.”

11 year old Andy Monroy has been spending time volunteering to help the organization get ready for the event.

“Just organizing toys and helping with clothes,” 11 years old, Andy Monroy said.

An event aiming to give everyone a special holiday.

“None of it costs anything, so we’re trying to help the community, but we’re asking the community to come to the services, have a meal, and get some gifts,” Weber said.

You still have time to donate clothing items of all sizes, toys and food ahead of the distribution. To volunteer or donate you can call 605-334-6732 or email office@ugmsiouxfalls.com.

You are also encouraged to create Christmas cards that will be handed out. The event times on Sunday are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.