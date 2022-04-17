SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A Sioux Falls organization is doing their part to ensure everyone gets to celebrate Easter.

Today at the Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls, staff, volunteers and attendees joined together to celebrate this Easter Sunday.

“It’s a blessing, we’re so grateful,” said Seraph Rodriquez, kitchen manager at UGM.

Rodriquez and others worked throughout this past week to provide an Easter dinner for over 100 people today.

“Jesus is in this building and he’s in this kitchen, this is his place. I’m so grateful to be a part of it, it’s an honor to serve people for Jesus Christ,” Rodriquez said.

Over in the women’s center, children could color and hunt for eggs. Each child was given an Easter basket provided by the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls.

“We can provide that lovely little gift for Easter to a mom, a kid, who wouldn’t otherwise have that this year,” said Heather Craig, human resources and director of arts at UGM.

The celebration concluded with a chapel service led by Pastor Crawford. Attendees sang and prayed along with Crawford and others.

“The message that we share today is the difference, it’s the difference-maker not only in our lives personally, it’s the difference-maker in the world,” Lee Crawford, community pastor, said.

Staff and volunteers at UGM want to wish everyone a Happy Easter and remind everyone that the values of community and kindness should be carried throughout the year.