SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow and cold may have you wanting to be bundled up inside your home, but for some, that isn’t an option. A local non-profit is making sure everyone has a warm space to stay.

Lunch preparations are underway at the Union Gospel Mission this morning.

Three meals a day is just one of the things the organization offers to those in need.

“We serve three meals a day to about 100 people and on the weekends it’s a lot more so I would say we serve about anywhere from 250-300 people a day and then on the weekends I’d say anywhere from 400-500 people a day,” kitchen lead, Seraph Rodriquez said.

He said last night’s snow and bitter cold made for a busy meal service.

“We had everybody come in, it’s a full house, and I’m grateful for that, I want to see people eat, we have good food, warm food, comfort food,” Rodriquez said.

In addition to meals, the Union Gospel Mission offers shelter out of the elements with its’ day room and men and women’s centers.

“We’re always open 24/7 so a person can come here to stay, whether they need one night or maybe 30 nights or more,” men’s co-director, Todd Hill said. “The day room is open for the men that are staying here so they can be here during the day, we have classes that we have going on and sometimes it might just be a movie play, but a place for them to stay warm.”

Hill says they have seen an increase in the number of guests over the last few weeks.

Meaning they will continue to serve those who may need it most.

“It’s so important, especially for the children to eat, because sometimes there’s no other way and we are grateful enough to have the opportunity to serve and help them,” Rodriquez said.

Meals are served at 6 am, noon, and 6 pm. Hill says they’re always looking for volunteers. You can find information about how to help out here.