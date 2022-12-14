SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is partnering with Reach Literacy to provide new books on Christmas Day.

People can donate books to Reach Literacy on West 41st Street next to the West Mall 7 Theaters until December 23 for the giveaway.

Address: Reach Literacy Center, 2101 W 41st St Suite 23, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Books should be new, unwrapped and suitable for children, teens and adults who’ve suffered trauma.

The Union Gospel Mission also needs dozens of volunteers to help with the Christmas Giveaway.

It starts at 10:00 in the morning Christmas day and ends at 3:00 in the afternoon.

If you’d like more information on how to donate or volunteer for the event, you can contact the Union Gospel Mission.