Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls hosts Christmas Day event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls wanted to help make sure people had a chance to celebrate Christmas.

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Union Gospel Mission today. The event started with a chapel service including song and prayer, and a holiday dinner followed.

Volunteers served over 1,000 meals of turkey, mashed potatoes and dessert. Then, adults and kids headed to “Santa’s Workshop,” where everyone picked out new clothes and toys donated by different organizations.

Eric Weber wanted to make sure everyone could have the opportunity to celebrate this holiday.

“It’s bringing hope to them, allowing them to have a piece of Christmas that they might not have had,” Weber said.