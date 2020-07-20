Union Gospel Mission looking for jean donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Throughout the pandemic, you may have had time to dig through your closets and find items you no longer need. If jeans happen to be on that list, one Sioux Falls organization is asking for that item. Your donation could make a difference.

Eric Weber is the CEO of the Union Gospel Mission. He says during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in a need for their services.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick in newly homeless and people are looking for clothes and stuff like that so it’s been a transition of finding out are you housed or not and how can we help you,” CEO Union Gospel Misson, Eric Weber said.

He says many people are looking to get back to work and need the proper clothing to do those jobs.

“What people are really looking for, especially the men right now, to get back to work, people that lost their jobs in the hospitality industry or restaurants, they are looking to get jeans so they can do construction, chop down trees, things like that,” Weber said.

That’s why the Union Gospel Mission is asking for your help.

While they take all jeans, they are particularly in need of men’s jeans.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to help our brothers and sisters that have less, so if you have stuff in your closet, or know of something on sale and you can get it, help us out,” Weber said.

In fact, Weber says they’re getting an average 25 requests a day for clean jeans.

“So if you have 1 or 1,000 pairs of jeans we can take either one,” Weber said.

To donate, all you have to do is stop by the Union Gospel Mission Monday through Friday.