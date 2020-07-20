Union Gospel Mission asking for jean donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission is looking for your help. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has seen an increase in the need for its services.

That’s caused for them to now need more jeans, specifically men’s jeans. CEO Eric Weber says they’re are getting several requests a day for jeans.

“With us we are trying to get people to bring in jeans so we can put people back to work, and so we are having a jean drive,” Weber said.

If you would like to donate, all you have to do is drop off the jeans at the Union Gospel Mission Monday through Friday.

More on this story is coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.