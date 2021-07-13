Unified Hoops and Sioux Falls Parks and Rec partner to host basketball camps for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is collaborating with Unified Hoops to host basketball camps for kids.

The list includes the Little Ballers Camp, which wrapped up at Morningside Community Center in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

The 2-day camp taught four and 5-year-old kids dribbling, footwork, and finishing at the rim, while also promoting fun.

“So we’re really just working on the fundamentals, just introducing them to the game and making it as fun as possible through games and just teaching them a few life lessons along the way,” Travis Voigt, founder of Unified Hoops said.

Unified Hoops is hosting a Hoops Secrets camp next Tuesday for kids ages 10 to 15.