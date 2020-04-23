Unemployment initial claims in South Dakota pass 27,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It was another decrease in newly processed unemployment claims in South Dakota, but the total jobless aid requests have reached 27,000 since the coronavirus pandemic.

The mark of 27,000 unemployment claims nears the population of Aberdeen, South Dakota’s third-biggest city (28,500 in 2018).

On Thursday, 5,128 new weekly claims were filed with the South Dakota Department of Labor from April 12-18. It was a decrease of 1,231 from the week of April 5-11 when 6,359 claims were processed. The week of March 29-April 4, South Dakota had a total of 8,138 claims.

The DOL said continued claims are at 14,431 for the week ending April 4. Continued claims are the number of employed workers eligible for and receiving benefits from their initial claim.

Some of the unemployment claims end as people find new jobs or unemployment benefits expire.

Nationwide, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid since the pandemic started.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on the recent unemployment data throughout the day online and on-air.