STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting to learn the results of this year’s undercover sex trafficking operation at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Every year undercover officers pose as teenagers online, and every year they end up making multiple arrests.

Newly unsealed court documents say 41-year-old James Dreamer ended up in handcuffs after trying to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.



James Fast Horse is also accused.

An affidavit says he communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for more than a month. He allegedly planned to meet the girl at a Little League baseball field in Rapid City, and when he showed up authorities made the arrest.