Under the Hood broadcasting from a new studio

GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — A nationally-syndicated car-talk radio show based in South Dakota has a new broadcasting home. Under the Hood, which airs on more than 240 radio stations across the country, now has its own studio, located at Nordstrom’s Automotive in Garretson.

The hosts of Under the Hood now dispense automotive advice to callers from across the country from inside their new studio in Garretson, instead of from a downtown Sioux Falls radio station.

“For me, I was the one that was always late for the show. So, it’s good that I can just walk upstairs and not have to drive too, so that helps out,” Under the Hood host Shannon Nordstrom said.

But geography wasn’t the driving force behind the new studio. Rather, it’s about the branding.

“It’s the Under the Hood show and we wanted to have a presence and that presence, we feel, is solidified where we can start showing people what we’re doing,” Nordstrom said.

To that end, four automated cameras are rolling to feed the show’s streaming channels and podcast.

“And as each person talks in the room, the camera angle changes, the four cameras change on their own, and once you get that dialed-in, it is pretty darn flawless, it is magical watching it happen,” Under the Hood host Chris Carter said.

Sound-proofing is very important for this weekly production because on the other side of the wall, is the dismantling center for Nordstrom’s Auto Recycling Center.

“We’re surrounded by automotive everything, so it’s easy to get into the automotive mood when you open the door, you’re here. It’s cars, you’re ready to go,” Under the Hood host Russ Evans said.

Under the Hood sees the new studio as a tool to boost its online audience. In this industry, whether it’s broadcasting or automotive, you can never rest on your laurels.

“My motto is constant never-ending improvement, so we’re just looking for ways to make it better all the time,” Nordstrom said.

Under the Hood has been on the air since 1990.

If you want to listen-in or watch the show, click here