Unattended death investigation in Rapid Creek near N. Maple Avenue and Omaha Street. Courtesy Rapid City Police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An unattended death is under investigation in Rapid City at Rapid Creek.

The police department posted on social media about the death. Law enforcement and fire units responded to Rapid Creek near N. Maple Avenue and Omaha Street. They are waiting for the City/County Water Rescue Team to aid in recovery.

Law enforcement will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.