BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings police are investigating a woman’s death.

Authorities say a 44-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a Brookings home around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

Life-saving measures were attempted by first responders. The woman was transported to the ER where she was later pronounced dead.

Brookings police say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the death is being investigated by the Brookings Police Department and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.