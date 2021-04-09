Umpire registration event scheduled for Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spring sports season is underway and there’s an ongoing need, locally and nationally, for umpires.

Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls will host thousands of baseball and softball games this year, and every contest needs at least one umpire.

Jesse Devine has been working baseball games for nearly 20 years and says the South Dakota Umpires Association is always in the market for new umps.

“I’ve never heard anybody say what are we going to do with all these extra umpires. We’re always looking for guys, we’re looking for guys of all ages, girls as well. We’re getting a handful of ladies in the association, which is great to see,” Devine said.

If you’re interested in becoming a softball umpire, the Sioux Empire Fast Pitch Softball Association is hosting an umpire registration event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sherman Park.