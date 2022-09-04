LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather is great for people who want to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s what runners did today at The Good Earth Farm in the Lennox area.

The catch? Many began their run Saturday morning and will not stop throughout the night.

Nancy and Jeff Kirstein, co-owners of The Good Earth Farm, have a passion for running.

“My husband Jeff and I have been running ultras- which is this- it’s anything longer than a marathon distance. We’ve been running those for the last 25 years,” Nancy Kirstein said.

They bought this farm in 2011.

“We called it the Good Earth Farm after the Pearl S. Buck novel,” Kirstein said.

Two years later they decided to host a running event on their farm. They have called the event the Blood Run, a reference to Good Earth State Park at Blood Run.

“Ultras weren’t that common back then, especially on this side of the state, so we wanted to do something and it’s grown every year since then,” Nancy said.

Now the event brings runners from across the country and beyond the United States. Participants will run or walk laps around the 1.6-mile-long trail. The event’s duration can be 3, 6, 12, 24 or even 36 hours.

“Ultra-running teaches you to suffer: you have to be okay with suffering and suffering teaches us to persevere and that helps us figure out who we are and what we can do,” said Natalie Stamp, who was running for 36 hours.

Natalie Stamp from Sioux Falls has been running ultras for 15 years. She ran 110 miles here at last year’s event, and she wants to hit that goal this year.

“It’s such a fun atmosphere and Jeff and Nancy are friends of ours and it’s just- I love the farm, I love being out here,” Stamp said.

Another participant is 76-year-old Cathy Troisi from New York. She tells KELOLAND News that she has done a marathon or an ultra-marathon in every state at least once.

“I have South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Maryland to finish my 5th time,” Troisi.

However long someone may run, Nancy says the goal is to bring runners together to push their limits.

“It is really cool to see people do things that they didn’t know that they could do,” Nancy said.

The 36-and 24-hour runners began today, while tomorrow the 12-, 6-, and 3-hour runners will start.