SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede have long embraced the tradition of ugly Christmas sweaters, wearing a unique jersey each December in support of a local nonprofit.

Christmas will be in the air Saturday at the PREMIER Center, as the Sioux Falls Stampede celebrate the season with Ugly Sweater Night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The players are going to be wearing specialty jerseys. I call them ‘not so ugly sweaters’ because I think they look pretty good this year,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The players will wear the jerseys, but it’s the fans taking them home, with proceeds from the auction benefiting The Salvation Army.

“They’re such a great organization, doing so many great things around the community, it is the season of giving. Our players have been very active with The Salvation Army as well, from the Angel Tree to ringing the bells at the kettles to dropping off toys from our toy drive,” Olander said.

“That’s going towards our social services programs, our youth programs, after-school services, senior citizen services, all those things that happen right here in Sioux Falls; that money just stays local all year long,” The Salvation Army Development Director Natasha Letcher said.

You can also give at the game as part of Red Kettle Match Day, with corporate sponsors helping stretch your dollar.

“They are matching every $20 donation with a gift of $80 to turn your gift of $20 into $100,” Letcher said.

The Herd will also get some bonus use out of their ugly sweaters, playing a home-and-home with Fargo, with each team wearing the festive jerseys both nights. Olander gives Sioux Falls the edge.

“I think they’re good looking jerseys. They’re a lot better looking than the Fargo Force jerseys, that’s for sure,” Olander said.

Fans are also encouraged to wear an ugly sweater.

“I think for our fans it’ll make it special and certainly make Saturday night a little more festive and a little more fun to be a part of,” Olander said.

And it’s a chance to support The Salvation Army.

The Stampede and Force play in Fargo at 7:05 Friday night, while Saturday’s game in Sioux Falls is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

Click HERE if you’d like to bid on an ugly sweater.