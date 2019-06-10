Uber starting in Rapid City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Uber is now being used in South Dakota.

The City of Rapid City announced a license was issued Friday for Rasier, LLC to operate Uber ridesharing services in Rapid City.

Lyft, another ridesharing app, has been in South Dakota since 2017. Uber is reportedly coming to Sioux Falls soon as well.

