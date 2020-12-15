Uber expands to 30 more counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Uber is coming to rural South Dakota.

The popular ride-sharing app announced it has now launched in 30 more counties in South Dakota, starting Monday.

The expansion includes the following counties: Fall River, Custer, SHannon, Bennett, Jackson, Haakon, Ziebach, Perkins, Butte, Todd, Mellette, Jones, Dewey, Corson, Walworth, Edmunds, Faulk, Hyde, Hand Buffalo, Lyman, Tripp, Gregory, Spink, Beadle, Aurora, Douglas, Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Brule.

Both riders and possible drivers can learn more by downloading the app and visiting Uber’s website.