U.S. VA Secretary reaches out to South Dakota Veterans regarding COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs wants South Dakota Veterans to be ready for the department’s return to normal operations.

In a Facetime interview with KELOLAND News, Secretary Robert Wilkie says the VA will return soon to face-to-face encounters with patients and elective surgeries. All of that was stopped during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We stopped doing routine things. We stopped having Veterans come in for their normal wellness visits. That’s why we need them to be ready to come back and we will be welcoming them with open arms,” Wilkie said.

Wilkie says roughly 1,000 Veterans have been lost across the country during the pandemic. The Secretary says he plans to visit Sioux Falls in the fall and will be working with local leaders to enhance the Veterans Home in Hot Springs.