U.S. Surgeon General in South Dakota to help with coronavirus testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As South Dakota continues to deal with record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, federal authorities have come to the state to help with mass testing.
Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, tweeted on Sunday night a photo of Mount Rushmore saying he is in South Dakota to help “open a #COVID19 surge testing site.”
On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced mass testing events in 10 cities across the state. All the testing is free but people have to register online before being tested.
- PIERRE – National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34
November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MOBRIDGE – National Guard Armory, 1213 Lake Front Dr.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ABERDEEN – Fairgrounds, 400 24th Ave. NW
November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- CHAMBERLAIN / OACOMA – Oacoma Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- WATERTOWN – National Guard Armory, 1951 N. Hwy. 20
November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MADISON – Baughman Park, 1100 3rd St. SE
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- YANKTON – Mall Parking Lot, 2101 Broadway Ave.
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MARTIN – Martin Community Health Center, 102 US 18
November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- CUSTER – Custer Search & Rescue, 1073 Montgomery St.
November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SPEARFISH – Spearfish High School, 1725 N. Main St.
November 21 & 22 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.