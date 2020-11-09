U.S. Surgeon General in South Dakota to help with coronavirus testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As South Dakota continues to deal with record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, federal authorities have come to the state to help with mass testing.

Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, tweeted on Sunday night a photo of Mount Rushmore saying he is in South Dakota to help “open a #COVID19 surge testing site.”

In South Dakota to help open a #COVID19 surge testing site. Met up with George, Thomas, Theodore, and Abe. They aren’t wearing masks in this picture, but we were outside & definitely 6 feet apart! They wanted me to tell you- masks are patriotic, and lead to more freedom! 😷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ACrP1DQIiG — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 9, 2020

On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced mass testing events in 10 cities across the state. All the testing is free but people have to register online before being tested.