U.S. Postal Service preparing for the busiest time of the year for them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a busy time of year for the U.S. Postal Service, but Thursday workers are taking time to show some customer appreciation.

From 10 to noon the downtown Sioux Falls post office served cookies and coffee as a way to say thank you. Nearly 13 billion pieces of mail and packages are expected to be processed and delivered this holiday season.

December 16 through the 22 is expected to be the busiest week. If you are planning on sending a card or package there are some dates to remember.

“If you are mailing over sees to APO, FPO, to military over seas try the middle of December make that your deadline the 14th through the 16th, that Saturday and Monday you’re getting right on the end of it, so you want to get it right on those dates,” Sioux Falls postmaster Larry Michels said.

Michels encourages everyone to get packages mailed early to ensure they arrive on time.

Click here to look at the dates to keep in mind when it comes to shipping.

