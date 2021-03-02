U.S. Marshals arrest Sioux Falls murder suspect in Memphis, Tennessee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for murder in Minnehaha County is behind bars Tuesday night.

Authorities say 37-year-old Max Bolden was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

Related Content Kruckenberg had her first court appearance Monday, authorities still searching for Max Bolden

Bolden was wanted on charges for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bolden is accused of shooting 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III twice in the head and killing him on October 26, 2019. The shooting happened near 10th Street and Dakota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Bolden was transported to a jail in Mississippi and will be awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to South Dakota.