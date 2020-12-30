U.S. Marshals arrest 17-year-old homicide suspect in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another teenager is in custody in connection with the homicide of Ephraim Shulue in Sioux Falls.

The arrest of 17-year-old Devon Montileaux comes three weeks after a marijuana deal went wrong outside a North Cleveland Avenue apartment on December 9, which lead to the death of Shulue.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. Marshal’s took Montileaux into custody in Pierre. He faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. The Pierre Police Department and South Dakota DCI were also involved in the arrest.

“This occurred without incident,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terrance Matia said. “He was, we believe at a friend’s house is the information we’re getting now, but currently they’re arranging transportation to bring him back to Sioux Falls.”

Montileaux is the third person arrested in connection with the incident. Police already arrested 17-year-old Sembel Sale and 16-year-old Ali Ahmed.

“Ephraim Shulue and Sembel Sale entered the back seat of that vehicle. They both produced firearms and attempted to rob, what we believe occurred, attempted to rob Devon Montileaux and the driver of the vehicle of their money instead of doing the actual transaction of marijuana. Shortly thereafter, an obvious disagreement ensued and then there was an exchange of gunfire,” Matia said.

Police say a bullet struck Shulue’s aorta when he attempted to flee the area. That was one of at least 10 shots exchanged that night and at least three guns were involved in the shootout.

“Devon Montileaux is charged with his offenses, because of what happened to Ephraim Shulue,” Matia said. “Sembel Sale and Ali Ahmed are charged for the other offenses that lead to his death because they are involved in the robbery portion of it.”

Police are still investigating one more person of interest in the homicide, whose name has not yet been released.

Officials are unsure when Montileaux’s first appearance in court will be, but they should know more once he is transported back to Sioux Falls.