SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A court document reveals another clash at the federal courthouse in Aberdeen.

A federal judge is accusing a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service of having “arrogant views” and an “in your face” attitude.

Judge Charles Kornmann has filed an order fining deputy Kara Kinney $2,000 for using her cellphone in court.

If their names sound familiar, they’re the same judge and deputy who made headlines last summer over a vaccination issue.

The latest conflict stems from a rule banning electronics in the Aberdeen courtroom. According to signs posted in the building, the rule is supposed to be enforced by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kornmann says during a hearing last week, Kinney was using her phone and quote “had her head down, paying no attention to the prisoner or the court proceedings.”

The document filed by Kornmann says he stopped the hearing, she didn’t apologize and said she was quote “multitasking” with her supervisor.

The fine comes less than a year after Kinney refused to tell Kornmann whether she was vaccinated, which the judge required in his courtroom.

Following the confrontation, Kinney left and brought three prisoners with her.

That’s when Kinney and her supervisors were accused of contempt of court. Those charges were dropped in November.

In this latest filing, Kornmann says he doesn’t want another quote, “mishandled contempt proceeding” so this time he is giving her a fine over the cell phone matter.