SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just a day after he announced he was running for South Dakota’s lone U.S. Congressional seat, Democrat Ryan Ryder has withdrawn his candidacy.

This comes after controversial Tweets from Ryder recently resurfaced.

In a statement, Ryder said the tweets he made in the past were a poor attempt at sarcastic humor and appear to cross a line.

The South Dakota Democratic party also released a statement saying it does not support the type of language used in the tweets.