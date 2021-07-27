U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs issues guidelines for mandatory healthcare vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday the US Dept. of Veteran Affairs announced they would be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers in their system. KELOLAND News reached out to the VA to get an idea of how this vaccination campaign will be carried out.

According to Randal Noller with the VA, the expected timeframe to get all relevant faculty vaccinated will be 8 weeks. Individuals will be responsible for getting themselves vaccinated and will need to provide a signed record of immunization from a health care provider or pharmacy, a copy of the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, or a copy of medical records documenting the vaccination.

Noller says that nationwide there are approximately 115,283 VA healthcare workers that will be covered by this directive. In the state of South Dakota, there are 1,772 total employees fully vaccinated, according to data from the VA.