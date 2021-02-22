U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announces resignation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced Monday he will be stepping down at the end of the week.

Parsons’ resignation as the chief law enforcement officer for the District of South Dakota was expected and comes with part of the regular transition of appointed officials when a new President takes office.

Parsons was nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2017 and started serving in his position in January 2018 following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Parsons plans to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Dennis Holmes will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for South Dakota after Parsons leaves.

