SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to data from a moving truck company, fewer people moved to South Dakota in 2022.

A news release from U-Haul said people taking one-way U-Haul trucks fell 4% compared to 2021, while departures remained about the same compared to the previous year.

U-Haul said South Dakota fell from No. 11 in growth in 2021 to No. 31 in 2022, a drop of 20 spots. U-Haul’s growth index compiles data of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city and compares that data to U-Haul trucks departing from a state or city in a calendar year.

U-Haul said Texas and Florida remained the top destinations for one-way U-Haul traffic.

The city of Sioux Falls planning and development services typically releases a population estimate in January based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local building permit numbers.

In 2021, the city said Sioux Falls’ estimated population was 202,600 and the city grew by 6,750 people in 2021.